MML Investors Services LLC Sells 4,948 Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 39.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 47,833 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 260.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 32,487 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 26.8% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 73,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 21.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund alerts:

NYSE:DMO opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $16.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.