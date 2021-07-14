MONK (MONK) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 14th. One MONK coin can now be bought for about $0.0667 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MONK has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. MONK has a total market capitalization of $856,220.79 and $1,023.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001867 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000312 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007999 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001611 BTC.

About MONK

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,844,023 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

