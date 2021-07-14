Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,042,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,241 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $186,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 304,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after acquiring an additional 228,420 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,600,000 after acquiring an additional 52,804 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 53.4% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 250,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after acquiring an additional 87,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNST stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.74. The company had a trading volume of 580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,827. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.25.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.26.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

