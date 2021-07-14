Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Shares Sold by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,450 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $12,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 72,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 269,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 562,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 246,956 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSD remained flat at $$9.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,097. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $9.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

