Morgan Stanley Increases Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $186.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $186.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $178.64.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $173.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.30. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $114.83 and a twelve month high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 454,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,623,000 after purchasing an additional 21,423 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

