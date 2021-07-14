Morgan Stanley Trims Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Target Price to $271.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $274.00 to $271.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMI. increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cummins from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $266.32.

Shares of CMI opened at $241.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cummins has a 1-year low of $173.07 and a 1-year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 225,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,775 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 9,761.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,667,000 after purchasing an additional 212,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

