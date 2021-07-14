Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (TSE:MSI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$34.38. Morneau Shepell shares last traded at C$34.31, with a volume of 40,981 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Morneau Shepell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.86. The firm has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morneau Shepell’s payout ratio is presently 202.07%.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

