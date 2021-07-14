Morris S. Young Sells 39,550 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NYSE:AXTI) Stock

AXT, Inc. (NYSE:AXTI) CEO Morris S. Young sold 39,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $382,448.50.

Shares of AXT stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. AXT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $15.84.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

