MotaCoin (MOTA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $115,316.00

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded up 166.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. MotaCoin has a total market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $115,316.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MotaCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0692 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MotaCoin has traded up 121.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MotaCoin alerts:

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MotaCoin Coin Profile

MotaCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 68,322,394 coins and its circulating supply is 52,643,257 coins. The official website for MotaCoin is www.motacoin.net . MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

MotaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MotaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MotaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MotaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MotaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MotaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.