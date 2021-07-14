Mount Lucas Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000. Mount Lucas Management LP owned about 0.10% of Tellurian at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TELL. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tellurian from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. DNB Markets upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.02.

NASDAQ TELL opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. Tellurian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.79.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. The business had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tellurian news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler bought 100,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

