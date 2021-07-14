Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 40,700 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Mount Lucas Management LP lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 74.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,700 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,967,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,795 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,797,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,052,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,767.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 540,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,277,000 after buying an additional 521,625 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3,586.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,268,000 after buying an additional 377,525 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $64.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.46. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $65.58.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

