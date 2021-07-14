MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) Raises Dividend to GBX 6.50 Per Share

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from MS INTERNATIONAL’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:MSI opened at GBX 239 ($3.12) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of £38.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43. MS INTERNATIONAL has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 239 ($3.12). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 178.30.

In other news, insider Roger Lane-Smith purchased 5,000 shares of MS INTERNATIONAL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £10,100 ($13,195.71).

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

