MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €240.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bank of America set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €199.00 ($234.12) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €191.00 ($224.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MTU Aero Engines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €196.43 ($231.09).

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €206.00 ($242.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.93. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a twelve month high of €224.90 ($264.59). The company has a 50-day moving average of €210.47.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

