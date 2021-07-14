MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MTY Food Group in a report issued on Sunday, July 11th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.55. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

MTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded MTY Food Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MTY Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$65.25.

MTY Food Group stock opened at C$68.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.44. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$26.57 and a twelve month high of C$69.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

In other MTY Food Group news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total transaction of C$42,829,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,045,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$206,337,993.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

