Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

NYSE MWA opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $15.06.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.7% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 24,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 11.2% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

