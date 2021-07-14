Mukul Kumar Sells 100,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NYSE:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NYSE:PUBM) insider Mukul Kumar sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $2,833,000.00.

Shares of PUBM opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $76.96.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

