Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.02

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.02 and last traded at $33.99, with a volume of 100745 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 6,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $179,589.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,593.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $1,258,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 305,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,627,365.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,782 shares of company stock valued at $7,918,967 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter worth about $82,782,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,977,000 after buying an additional 1,430,509 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,461,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,229,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,850,000 after purchasing an additional 727,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $706,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

