NAOS Finance Price Reaches $0.51 (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. NAOS Finance has a market cap of $4.50 million and $692,477.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NAOS Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001571 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00042363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00116719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.18 or 0.00154083 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,493.17 or 0.99780615 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $304.55 or 0.00935232 BTC.

NAOS Finance Profile

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

Buying and Selling NAOS Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

