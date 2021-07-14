Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the lowest is $1.63. Nasdaq posted earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $7.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $8.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.04.

Shares of NDAQ traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.50. 12,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,854. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $118.01 and a twelve month high of $181.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,007,000 after buying an additional 226,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,494,000 after acquiring an additional 30,583 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $275,989,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $156,026,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

