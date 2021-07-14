Natcore Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) Short Interest Up 275.0% in June

Natcore Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NTCXF remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,493. Natcore Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02.

Get Natcore Technology alerts:

About Natcore Technology

Natcore Technology Inc, a research and development company, develops and owns technology for the manufacturing of solar cells. The company offers laser-processed back-contact cells and liquid phase deposition technology, which enables the controlled deposition of silicon dioxide and mixed silicon oxides from an aqueous solution at ambient temperatures and pressures.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Natcore Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natcore Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.