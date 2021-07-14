National Bank Financial Comments on Stelco Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Stelco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will earn $4.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.68. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco has a 1 year low of C$21.00 and a 1 year high of C$26.50.

Stelco (TSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$684.00 million.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.