Natixis (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) Trading Down 0.1%

Natixis S.A. (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) traded down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.91 and last traded at $45.91. 328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.96.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.10.

About Natixis (OTCMKTS:NTXFY)

Natixis SA provides asset and wealth management, corporate and investment banking, insurance, and payment services primarily in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers wealth management, asset management, and savings and retirement services. It also provides corporate and investment banking services, such as investment banking, and merger and acquisition; capital market, structured and cinema financing; trade finance; and treasury services.

