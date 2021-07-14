Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.41. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $21.18, with a volume of 14,720 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Natural Resource Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $258.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.70.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 80.46%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Resource Partners stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,028,465 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 43,665 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 8.39% of Natural Resource Partners worth $16,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

