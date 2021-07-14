Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Acquired by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,142,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,905 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $190,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 15.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the first quarter valued at about $2,733,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the first quarter valued at about $430,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Neogen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 53,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 3.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

In related news, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 1,921 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $186,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,696 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,285.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEOG stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,779. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.14. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.