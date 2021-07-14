Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.16 Per Share

Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will report earnings of $3.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Four analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.07. Netflix reported earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year earnings of $10.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.86 to $12.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.14 to $14.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $586.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $596.65.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $7.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $547.95. 4,417,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,319,353. The company has a market cap of $242.96 billion, a PE ratio of 66.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $506.44. Netflix has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

