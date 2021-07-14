Netflix, Inc. (NYSE:NFLX) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Netflix, Inc. (NYSE:NFLX) to post $3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Four analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.21. Netflix reported earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 98.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year earnings of $10.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.86 to $12.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.14 to $14.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Netflix.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $11.73 on Wednesday, reaching $552.41. 145,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,286,163. Netflix has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Netflix (NFLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.