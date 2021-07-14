NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.53. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 28,626 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut NetSol Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $51.22 million, a P/E ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 0.93.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 1.94%.

In other news, CEO Najeeb Ghauri purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $37,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,383.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NetSol Technologies by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 104,049 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NetSol Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NetSol Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 43,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

