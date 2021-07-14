Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,598 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Newmont were worth $10,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of NEM opened at $63.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.05.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 18,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $939,174.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,965. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

