NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Next plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering fashion and accessories for men, women and children besides homeware products. It distributes its products through three main channels: Next Retail, a chain of stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; Next Directory, a home shopping catalogue and Website with millions of active customers, and Next International, with many stores. The Company’s other businesses include Next Sourcing, which designs, sources and buys Next branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells its own branded younger women’s fashion products through wholesale, retail and Website channels, and Ventura, which provides customer services management to clients wishing to outsource their customer contact administration and fulfillment activities. Next plc is headquartered in Leicester, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NXGPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXGPY opened at $55.84 on Friday. NEXT has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $59.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.91.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

