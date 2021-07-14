NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,993 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 6,324 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 361.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $74.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.74. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.35.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 47.32%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.39) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -314.81%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.