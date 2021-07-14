NFJ Investment Group LLC Invests $7.42 Million in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth $40,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on KSU shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.40.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $268.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.49. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $147.10 and a one year high of $315.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

