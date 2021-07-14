NFTLootBox Price Tops $23.64 on Major Exchanges (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 14th. Over the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can now be purchased for $23.64 or 0.00072069 BTC on major exchanges. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $534,171.35 and approximately $86,484.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00042975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00117935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00153678 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,825.73 or 1.00085992 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.40 or 0.00955562 BTC.

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox was first traded on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

