NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Short Interest Update

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 3,340,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In related news, EVP John Ciolek purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,671.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,788,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 252.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,476,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,000 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NGL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.30.

NGL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.31. 21,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,312. NGL Energy Partners has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market cap of $299.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.92). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.89) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

