NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.88.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th.

NYSE NKE opened at $161.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $162.43.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NIKE will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,118 shares of company stock worth $59,227,100 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

