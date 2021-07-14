NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Holdings Raised by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,280 shares during the period. NiSource comprises 4.5% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.20% of NiSource worth $18,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tobam acquired a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Shares of NI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.08. The company had a trading volume of 25,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,900. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $59,546.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,692 shares of company stock worth $293,910 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. TheStreet cut shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NiSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.