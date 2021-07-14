Nkarta, Inc. (NYSE:NKTX) Insider Nadir Mahmood Sells 3,000 Shares

Nkarta, Inc. (NYSE:NKTX) insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $81,480.00.

Shares of NKTX stock opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $79.16.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

