NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) Short Interest Update

NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the June 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NMC Health stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 68,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,855. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32. NMC Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68.

About NMC Health

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare, and Distribution & Services. It owns and manages approximately 200 healthcare facilities, including hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility clinics, and home health services providers.

