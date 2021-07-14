Nokia (NYSE:NOK) PT Set at $5.42 by Barclays

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) received a $5.42 target price from research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NOK. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. SEB Equities raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $5.88 on Monday. Nokia has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 20.7% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 399,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 68,401 shares during the period. Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 83.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,273,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,801,000 after buying an additional 3,301,750 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 81,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 11,424 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 232,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

