Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $7.80 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $4.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOK. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays set a $5.42 price objective on Nokia and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nokia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.92.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.22. Nokia has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nokia will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia by 627.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 494,694 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Nokia by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Nokia by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 40,409 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Nokia by 1,208.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 136,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 125,791 shares during the period. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

