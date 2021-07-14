Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $275,000 Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 76.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,192 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,119,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

VHT opened at $250.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.68. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $193.90 and a 1-year high of $252.38.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

