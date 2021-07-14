Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $209,000 Investment in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Kohl’s by 15,310.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 319,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after buying an additional 317,855 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 357,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,293,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at $252,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $52.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.65. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.15.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.64%.

KSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

