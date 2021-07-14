Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,100 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 28.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iQIYI by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iQIYI by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in iQIYI by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 37.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. OTR Global upgraded iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.31.

IQ stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.25. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 0.84.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

