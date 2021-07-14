Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,200 Shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Brookfield Property REIT worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Brookfield Property REIT by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brookfield Property REIT by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,545,000 after buying an additional 40,687 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Property REIT by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 235,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 77,700 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Brookfield Property REIT by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 64,999 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BPYU stock opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.58. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $19.18.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

