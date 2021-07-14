Nomura Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 75.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 217,291 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.25% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,584,000 after buying an additional 40,791 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $18,200,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 366.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 52,296 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 207,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 71,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 33,682 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $4,074,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,377,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,179,126.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESPR opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.69. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $49.50.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.28 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.52 EPS for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

