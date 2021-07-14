Nomura Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 219.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,382 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Hologic by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,377 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. decreased their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.44.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

HOLX opened at $68.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $56.81 and a one year high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.