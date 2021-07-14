Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $1.69 Million in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 44,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Olin by 117.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth $43,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $389,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,563.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,241 shares of company stock valued at $19,850,803 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. Olin Co. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $51.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

