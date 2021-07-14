Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $1.81 Million in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,249,000 after buying an additional 185,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,694,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,649,000 after buying an additional 170,537 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,026,000 after buying an additional 50,299 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,985,000 after buying an additional 15,747 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,841,000 after buying an additional 19,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BC. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.80.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $97.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.50. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.