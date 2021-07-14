Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $1.91 Million in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 11,150.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the first quarter worth $270,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie lifted their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Benchmark lifted their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.01.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

IMAX opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.34. IMAX Co. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. The business had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 million. Research analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

