Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 125.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPCE. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

SPCE stock opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 0.39. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

