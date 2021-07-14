Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 56.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter worth about $211,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $146,508.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,796.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $100.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.75 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.56. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMBA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.42.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

